Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.58

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €13.58 ($14.60) and traded as high as €14.80 ($15.91). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €14.71 ($15.82), with a volume of 3,612,694 shares.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.31 and its 200 day moving average is €13.60.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.