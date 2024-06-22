DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.96.

DBRG stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,351,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 261,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,381 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,987 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 355,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

