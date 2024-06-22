Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,082 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,624,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,126,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 469,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,456. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.