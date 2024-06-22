Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Increased by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. 292,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,494. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

