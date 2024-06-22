Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCOR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DCOR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $59.60. 181,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,320. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $488.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.