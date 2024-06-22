Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 921,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 310,728 shares.The stock last traded at $39.17 and had previously closed at $38.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,846,000 after buying an additional 1,878,140 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,044,000 after buying an additional 73,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,584,000 after buying an additional 237,254 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

