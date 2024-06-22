Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,515,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,468 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $114,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.30. 497,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

