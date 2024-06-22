DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

DURECT stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in DURECT by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 250,050 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DURECT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 121,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

