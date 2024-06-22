eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. eCash has a market cap of $638.18 million and $9.39 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,251.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.66 or 0.00611129 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00070399 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,718,820,298,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,718,801,548,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

