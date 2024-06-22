Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 846,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 422,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.05.

About Eden Research

(Get Free Report)

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.