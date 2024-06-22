Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.04.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
