Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.