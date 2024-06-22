Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

