Eldred Rock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 4.2% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 463.8% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 137.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $118.42. 1,670,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

