Eldred Rock Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 1.3% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.12. 2,037,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

