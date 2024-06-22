Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

ESI stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

