Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) PT Raised to $11.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elutia Stock Up 0.6 %

ELUT opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Elutia has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Elutia will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elutia

About Elutia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elutia Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELUT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Elutia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

