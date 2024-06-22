Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) PT Raised to $11.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUTFree Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elutia Stock Up 0.6 %

ELUT opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Elutia has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Elutia will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elutia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUTFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Elutia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elutia

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.