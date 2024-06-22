EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.19. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

