EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $122.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.