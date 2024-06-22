ERC20 Price Hits $0.0678 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 53.1% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $76.49 million and approximately $713.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,275.04 or 1.00027024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012316 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00076113 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

