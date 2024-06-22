ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $96.56 on Thursday. ESAB has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in ESAB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in ESAB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESAB by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

