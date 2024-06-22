Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.90. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

ESPR opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $418.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

