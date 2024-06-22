Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.44

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 359023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Evotec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.