Executive Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 201.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $391.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,398. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.58.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.