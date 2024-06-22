Executive Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 200.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Executive Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,882,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.76. 268,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,690. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average of $166.50.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

