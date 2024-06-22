Executive Wealth Group LLC Invests $346,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Executive Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 68,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 34,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.67. 10,410,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,481,770. The company has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

