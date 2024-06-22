Executive Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Executive Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,394.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 42.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,735,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 465,039 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE remained flat at $27.74 during midday trading on Friday. 52,561,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,487,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

