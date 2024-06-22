Executive Wealth Group LLC Purchases 6,648 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 200.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VOX stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $136.29. 68,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,693. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.12.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

