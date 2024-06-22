Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.76. 52,220,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. The company has a market capitalization of $436.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

