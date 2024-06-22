Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,220,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $436.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

