FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $431.50.

FDS stock opened at $423.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.68 and its 200-day moving average is $448.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

