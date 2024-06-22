FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.49. 2,205,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,647,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

FIGS Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $753.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,644 shares of company stock valued at $155,648. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $12,152,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after buying an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 25.8% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 511,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Stories

