Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.19. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $170.96 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

