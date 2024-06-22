Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Cuts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $119,694,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amdocs by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Amdocs by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after buying an additional 346,071 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $28,059,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Amdocs by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,279,000 after acquiring an additional 254,304 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,427. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

