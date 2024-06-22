Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

