Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $11.65 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 1.7 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. 49,147,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,946,228. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

