Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,191,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,953,000 after buying an additional 940,849 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,419,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 621,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,723,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 811,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,716. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.89.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.