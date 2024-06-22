Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 11,092 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,441 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 51.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,025. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

