First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 0.6% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Unilever were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. 3,175,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.78%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

