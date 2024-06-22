First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $432.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,404. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $437.20. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

