First Affirmative Financial Network Has $473,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1 %

CP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.67. 3,610,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

