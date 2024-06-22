First Affirmative Financial Network Has $560,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,928,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,763,672. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.32. The company has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $512,867.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,989 shares of company stock worth $160,340,775. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

