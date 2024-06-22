First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $2,104,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $211,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 185.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,307,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,310,000 after acquiring an additional 75,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of O traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,277,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

