First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 93 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Eaton were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.