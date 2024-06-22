First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FSFG opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

