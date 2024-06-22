First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Trimmed by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,112 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock remained flat at $85.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 291,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

