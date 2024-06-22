First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Shares Acquired by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC owned about 2.73% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,169. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

