FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 2.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average of $158.74. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

