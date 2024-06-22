FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FLEX LNG by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE FLNG traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $27.46. 435,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.80.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.11%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Further Reading

