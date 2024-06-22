FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,981 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 590,161 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2589 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

