Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 173 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 61,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $136.60. 9,237,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.